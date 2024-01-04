How to Watch Southern Indiana vs. Tennessee State on TV or Live Stream - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Tennessee State Tigers (8-7, 1-1 OVC) will attempt to halt a four-game road losing skid at the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (4-11, 1-1 OVC) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET.
Southern Indiana vs. Tennessee State Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Screaming Eagles Arena in Evansville, Indiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other OVC Games
- Tennessee Tech vs Morehead State (7:00 PM ET | January 4)
- SIU-Edwardsville vs Little Rock (8:00 PM ET | January 4)
- Southeast Missouri State vs Western Illinois (8:30 PM ET | January 4)
- Eastern Illinois vs UT Martin (9:00 PM ET | January 4)
Southern Indiana Stats Insights
- The Screaming Eagles' 40.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.3 percentage points lower than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (43.0%).
- Southern Indiana is 4-2 when it shoots better than 43.0% from the field.
- The Screaming Eagles are the 116th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers sit at 191st.
- The Screaming Eagles put up 6.6 fewer points per game (67.2) than the Tigers give up to opponents (73.8).
- When it scores more than 73.8 points, Southern Indiana is 2-2.
Southern Indiana Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Southern Indiana scores 71.7 points per game. On the road, it scores 64.2.
- At home, the Screaming Eagles allow 60.5 points per game. On the road, they allow 78.8.
- Southern Indiana drains more 3-pointers at home (6.8 per game) than away (6.4). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (32.8%) than away (30.1%).
Southern Indiana Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/22/2023
|@ Southern Illinois
|L 81-50
|Banterra Center
|12/29/2023
|@ Southeast Missouri State
|L 93-91
|Show Me Center
|12/31/2023
|@ Lindenwood
|W 73-62
|Hyland Performance Arena
|1/4/2024
|Tennessee State
|-
|Screaming Eagles Arena
|1/6/2024
|Tennessee Tech
|-
|Screaming Eagles Arena
|1/11/2024
|@ SIU-Edwardsville
|-
|Sam M. Vadalabene Center
