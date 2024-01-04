The Robert Morris Colonials (6-7) will try to break a five-game road losing streak at the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (9-5) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this game

Purdue Fort Wayne Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Hilliard Gates Sports Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Horizon Games

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Robert Morris Scoring Comparison

  • The Colonials' 62.4 points per game are only 3.2 fewer points than the 65.6 the Mastodons allow to opponents.
  • Robert Morris is 3-1 when it scores more than 65.6 points.
  • Purdue Fort Wayne's record is 5-0 when it gives up fewer than 62.4 points.
  • The 73.4 points per game the Mastodons average are 10.0 more points than the Colonials allow (63.4).
  • When Purdue Fort Wayne totals more than 63.4 points, it is 8-1.
  • Robert Morris is 6-5 when giving up fewer than 73.4 points.
  • This year the Mastodons are shooting 42.7% from the field, 5.4% higher than the Colonials concede.

Purdue Fort Wayne Leaders

  • Amellia Bromenschenkel: 13.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 48 FG%, 41.3 3PT% (19-for-46)
  • Shayla Sellers: 10.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 41.5 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (21-for-57)
  • Audra Emmerson: 8.7 PTS, 36.5 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (28-for-82)
  • Ryin Ott: 8.6 PTS, 42.1 FG%, 42 3PT% (21-for-50)
  • Renna Schwieterman: 8.4 PTS, 40.2 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (20-for-52)

Purdue Fort Wayne Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/21/2023 Aquinas College W 77-43 Hilliard Gates Sports Center
12/30/2023 @ Milwaukee W 65-55 Klotsche Center
1/1/2024 @ Green Bay L 72-46 Kress Events Center
1/4/2024 Robert Morris - Hilliard Gates Sports Center
1/7/2024 @ Detroit Mercy - Calihan Hall
1/10/2024 Oakland - Hilliard Gates Sports Center

