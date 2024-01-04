Thursday's contest between the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (9-5) and Robert Morris Colonials (6-7) at Hilliard Gates Sports Center has a projected final score of 73-59 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Purdue Fort Wayne, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET on January 4.

The Mastodons lost their last game 72-46 against Green Bay on Monday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Robert Morris Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Hilliard Gates Sports Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Robert Morris Score Prediction

Prediction: Purdue Fort Wayne 73, Robert Morris 59

Other Horizon Predictions

Purdue Fort Wayne Schedule Analysis

On November 26, the Mastodons registered their best win of the season, a 90-77 victory over the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 132) in our computer rankings.

The Mastodons have tied for the 40th-most Quadrant 1 losses in the country (three).

The Mastodons have tied for the 37th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country (three).

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Purdue Fort Wayne 2023-24 Best Wins

90-77 over Western Kentucky (No. 132) on November 26

70-64 on the road over Southern Illinois (No. 161) on November 15

71-60 at home over Wright State (No. 171) on December 3

88-74 over Delaware (No. 205) on November 25

65-55 on the road over Milwaukee (No. 218) on December 30

Purdue Fort Wayne Leaders

Amellia Bromenschenkel: 13.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 48.0 FG%, 41.3 3PT% (19-for-46)

13.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 48.0 FG%, 41.3 3PT% (19-for-46) Shayla Sellers: 10.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 41.5 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (21-for-57)

10.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 41.5 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (21-for-57) Audra Emmerson: 8.7 PTS, 36.5 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (28-for-82)

8.7 PTS, 36.5 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (28-for-82) Ryin Ott: 8.6 PTS, 42.1 FG%, 42.0 3PT% (21-for-50)

8.6 PTS, 42.1 FG%, 42.0 3PT% (21-for-50) Renna Schwieterman: 8.4 PTS, 40.2 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (20-for-52)

Purdue Fort Wayne Performance Insights

The Mastodons outscore opponents by 7.8 points per game (scoring 73.4 points per game to rank 91st in college basketball while giving up 65.6 per outing to rank 214th in college basketball) and have a +109 scoring differential overall.

Offensively, Purdue Fort Wayne is tallying 66.5 points per game this season in conference contests. As a comparison, its overall average (73.4 points per game) is 6.9 PPG higher.

In home games, the Mastodons are putting up 17.2 more points per game (82.8) than they are when playing on the road (65.6).

Defensively, Purdue Fort Wayne has played better at home this season, allowing 52.0 points per game, compared to 65.9 in away games.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.