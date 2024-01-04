The Nashville Predators host the Calgary Flames at Bridgestone Arena on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Filip Forsberg, Blake Coleman and others in this matchup.

Predators vs. Flames Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

ESPN+ and BSSO Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Predators vs. Flames Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Nashville Predators

Filip Forsberg Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +165)

0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +165) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

Forsberg is Nashville's top contributor with 42 points. He has 18 goals and 24 assists this season.

Forsberg Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Blackhawks Jan. 2 0 1 1 2 at Capitals Dec. 30 0 0 0 8 at Red Wings Dec. 29 2 1 3 7 vs. Hurricanes Dec. 27 0 0 0 4 vs. Stars Dec. 23 0 0 0 2

Ryan O'Reilly Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -175)

Ryan O'Reilly is another of Nashville's top contributors through 38 games, with 15 goals and 17 assists.

O'Reilly Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Blackhawks Jan. 2 1 1 2 3 at Capitals Dec. 30 0 1 1 4 at Red Wings Dec. 29 0 0 0 3 vs. Hurricanes Dec. 27 1 1 2 5 vs. Stars Dec. 23 0 1 1 2

Roman Josi Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -143)

Roman Josi has eight goals and 22 assists for Nashville.

Josi Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Blackhawks Jan. 2 0 1 1 4 at Capitals Dec. 30 1 0 1 2 at Red Wings Dec. 29 0 0 0 1 vs. Hurricanes Dec. 27 0 1 1 3 vs. Stars Dec. 23 0 0 0 4

NHL Props Today: Calgary Flames

Blake Coleman Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -128)

0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +225, Under Odds: -333)

Coleman's 14 goals and 13 assists in 37 games for Calgary add up to 27 total points on the season.

Coleman Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Wild Jan. 2 1 0 1 2 vs. Flyers Dec. 31 1 1 2 2 vs. Kraken Dec. 27 0 0 0 3 at Kings Dec. 23 2 0 2 4 at Ducks Dec. 21 0 0 0 3

Nazem Kadri Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)

Nazem Kadri is a key piece of the offense for Calgary with 26 total points this season. He has scored 10 goals and added 16 assists in 37 games.

Kadri Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Wild Jan. 2 0 0 0 2 vs. Flyers Dec. 31 1 0 1 3 vs. Kraken Dec. 27 1 0 1 6 at Kings Dec. 23 0 0 0 4 at Ducks Dec. 21 0 1 1 4

