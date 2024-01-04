Predators vs. Flames Injury Report Today - January 4
Currently, the Nashville Predators (21-16-1) have just one player on the injury report for their matchup against the Calgary Flames (16-16-5) at Bridgestone Arena on Thursday, January 4 at 8:00 PM ET.
Nashville Predators Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Kiefer Sherwood
|LW
|Questionable
|Upper Body
Calgary Flames Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Jakob Pelletier
|LW
|Out
|Shoulder
|Oliver Kylington
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Kevin Rooney
|C
|Out
|Shoulder
Predators vs. Flames Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- Arena: Bridgestone Arena
Predators Season Insights
- The Predators' 117 total goals (3.1 per game) make them the 14th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- Its goal differential (+1) ranks 17th in the league.
Flames Season Insights
- The Flames have 110 goals this season (3.0 per game), 21st in the NHL.
- Calgary has conceded 117 total goals this season (3.2 per game), ranking 19th in the NHL.
- Their -7 goal differential is 21st in the league.
Predators vs. Flames Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Predators (-125)
|Flames (+105)
|6
