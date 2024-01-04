How to Watch the Notre Dame vs. Pittsburgh Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 12:02 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Panthers (6-8) hit the court against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (9-2) on Thursday at 6:00 PM ET in ACC play, aiting on ACC Network.
Notre Dame Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- TV: ACCN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Notre Dame vs. Pittsburgh Scoring Comparison
- The Fighting Irish score an average of 88.9 points per game, 22.6 more points than the 66.3 the Panthers give up.
- Notre Dame is 9-2 when it scores more than 66.3 points.
- Pittsburgh is 6-7 when it allows fewer than 88.9 points.
- The 66.9 points per game the Panthers put up are 7.4 more points than the Fighting Irish give up (59.5).
- Pittsburgh is 5-3 when scoring more than 59.5 points.
- Notre Dame has a 7-0 record when giving up fewer than 66.9 points.
- The Panthers shoot 41.4% from the field, 4% higher than the Fighting Irish concede defensively.
- The Fighting Irish shoot 49.9% from the field, 9.9% higher than the Panthers concede.
Notre Dame Leaders
- Hannah Hidalgo: 24.5 PTS, 6.2 AST, 6.1 STL, 50.7 FG%, 38.8 3PT% (19-for-49)
- Maddy Westbald: 14.5 PTS, 9.6 REB, 1.4 STL, 50.8 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (10-for-26)
- Anna DeWolfe: 10.4 PTS, 1.9 STL, 51.1 FG%, 39.5 3PT% (15-for-38)
- Natalija Marshall: 9.1 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 57.9 FG%
- Kylee Watson: 7.5 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 48.4 FG%
Notre Dame Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/17/2023
|Purdue
|W 76-39
|Purcell Pavilion
|12/21/2023
|Western Michigan
|W 84-47
|Purcell Pavilion
|12/31/2023
|@ Syracuse
|L 86-81
|JMA Wireless Dome
|1/4/2024
|@ Pittsburgh
|-
|Petersen Events Center
|1/7/2024
|North Carolina
|-
|Purcell Pavilion
|1/11/2024
|Boston College
|-
|Purcell Pavilion
