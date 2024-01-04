The Pittsburgh Panthers (6-8) hit the court against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (9-2) on Thursday at 6:00 PM ET in ACC play, aiting on ACC Network.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Notre Dame Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: ACCN

ACCN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other ACC Games

Notre Dame vs. Pittsburgh Scoring Comparison

The Fighting Irish score an average of 88.9 points per game, 22.6 more points than the 66.3 the Panthers give up.

Notre Dame is 9-2 when it scores more than 66.3 points.

Pittsburgh is 6-7 when it allows fewer than 88.9 points.

The 66.9 points per game the Panthers put up are 7.4 more points than the Fighting Irish give up (59.5).

Pittsburgh is 5-3 when scoring more than 59.5 points.

Notre Dame has a 7-0 record when giving up fewer than 66.9 points.

The Panthers shoot 41.4% from the field, 4% higher than the Fighting Irish concede defensively.

The Fighting Irish shoot 49.9% from the field, 9.9% higher than the Panthers concede.

Notre Dame Leaders

Hannah Hidalgo: 24.5 PTS, 6.2 AST, 6.1 STL, 50.7 FG%, 38.8 3PT% (19-for-49)

24.5 PTS, 6.2 AST, 6.1 STL, 50.7 FG%, 38.8 3PT% (19-for-49) Maddy Westbald: 14.5 PTS, 9.6 REB, 1.4 STL, 50.8 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (10-for-26)

14.5 PTS, 9.6 REB, 1.4 STL, 50.8 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (10-for-26) Anna DeWolfe: 10.4 PTS, 1.9 STL, 51.1 FG%, 39.5 3PT% (15-for-38)

10.4 PTS, 1.9 STL, 51.1 FG%, 39.5 3PT% (15-for-38) Natalija Marshall: 9.1 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 57.9 FG%

9.1 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 57.9 FG% Kylee Watson: 7.5 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 48.4 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Notre Dame Schedule