The Pittsburgh Panthers (6-8) hit the court against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (9-2) on Thursday at 6:00 PM ET in ACC play, aiting on ACC Network.

Notre Dame Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
  • TV: ACCN
Notre Dame vs. Pittsburgh Scoring Comparison

  • The Fighting Irish score an average of 88.9 points per game, 22.6 more points than the 66.3 the Panthers give up.
  • Notre Dame is 9-2 when it scores more than 66.3 points.
  • Pittsburgh is 6-7 when it allows fewer than 88.9 points.
  • The 66.9 points per game the Panthers put up are 7.4 more points than the Fighting Irish give up (59.5).
  • Pittsburgh is 5-3 when scoring more than 59.5 points.
  • Notre Dame has a 7-0 record when giving up fewer than 66.9 points.
  • The Panthers shoot 41.4% from the field, 4% higher than the Fighting Irish concede defensively.
  • The Fighting Irish shoot 49.9% from the field, 9.9% higher than the Panthers concede.

Notre Dame Leaders

  • Hannah Hidalgo: 24.5 PTS, 6.2 AST, 6.1 STL, 50.7 FG%, 38.8 3PT% (19-for-49)
  • Maddy Westbald: 14.5 PTS, 9.6 REB, 1.4 STL, 50.8 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (10-for-26)
  • Anna DeWolfe: 10.4 PTS, 1.9 STL, 51.1 FG%, 39.5 3PT% (15-for-38)
  • Natalija Marshall: 9.1 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 57.9 FG%
  • Kylee Watson: 7.5 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 48.4 FG%

Notre Dame Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/17/2023 Purdue W 76-39 Purcell Pavilion
12/21/2023 Western Michigan W 84-47 Purcell Pavilion
12/31/2023 @ Syracuse L 86-81 JMA Wireless Dome
1/4/2024 @ Pittsburgh - Petersen Events Center
1/7/2024 North Carolina - Purcell Pavilion
1/11/2024 Boston College - Purcell Pavilion

