Thursday's game at Petersen Events Center has the No. 16 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (9-2) going head to head against the Pittsburgh Panthers (6-8) at 6:00 PM ET (on January 4). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 80-61 victory, heavily favoring Notre Dame.

The Fighting Irish's most recent outing was an 86-81 loss to Syracuse on Sunday.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Notre Dame vs. Pittsburgh Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Notre Dame vs. Pittsburgh Score Prediction

Prediction: Notre Dame 80, Pittsburgh 61

Notre Dame Schedule Analysis

On November 29 against the Tennessee Volunteers, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 66) in our computer rankings, the Fighting Irish secured their best win of the season, a 74-69 victory on the road.

The Fighting Irish have tied for the 23rd-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (one).

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Notre Dame is 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the fifth-most victories.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Notre Dame 2023-24 Best Wins

74-69 on the road over Tennessee (No. 66) on November 29

76-39 at home over Purdue (No. 67) on December 17

79-68 over Illinois (No. 82) on November 18

90-59 on the road over Ball State (No. 92) on November 24

110-52 at home over Northwestern (No. 204) on November 15

Notre Dame Leaders

Hannah Hidalgo: 24.5 PTS, 6.2 AST, 6.1 STL, 50.7 FG%, 38.8 3PT% (19-for-49)

24.5 PTS, 6.2 AST, 6.1 STL, 50.7 FG%, 38.8 3PT% (19-for-49) Maddy Westbald: 14.5 PTS, 9.6 REB, 1.4 STL, 50.8 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (10-for-26)

14.5 PTS, 9.6 REB, 1.4 STL, 50.8 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (10-for-26) Anna DeWolfe: 10.4 PTS, 1.9 STL, 51.1 FG%, 39.5 3PT% (15-for-38)

10.4 PTS, 1.9 STL, 51.1 FG%, 39.5 3PT% (15-for-38) Natalija Marshall: 9.1 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 57.9 FG%

9.1 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 57.9 FG% Kylee Watson: 7.5 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 48.4 FG%

Notre Dame Performance Insights

The Fighting Irish outscore opponents by 29.4 points per game (posting 88.9 points per game, eighth in college basketball, and giving up 59.5 per contest, 87th in college basketball) and have a +324 scoring differential.

In 2023-24 the Fighting Irish are scoring 8.5 more points per game at home (95.8) than on the road (87.3).

At home, Notre Dame gives up 43.0 points per game. Away, it gives up 67.8.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.