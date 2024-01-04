IUPUI vs. Robert Morris January 4 Tickets & Start Time
The IUPUI Jaguars (4-9, 0-2 Horizon League) play a fellow Horizon League opponent, the Robert Morris Colonials (4-8, 0-2 Horizon League), on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at UPMC Events Center. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.
IUPUI vs. Robert Morris Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
IUPUI Players to Watch
- Jlynn Counter: 16.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Bryce Monroe: 11.0 PTS, 1.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
- DJ Jackson: 9.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kidtrell Blocker: 7.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Vincent Brady II: 6.5 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
Robert Morris Players to Watch
- Markeese Hastings: 15.5 PTS, 8.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Stephaun Walker: 9.8 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Justice Williams: 14.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Josh Corbin: 12.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jackson Last: 5.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
IUPUI vs. Robert Morris Stat Comparison
|Robert Morris Rank
|Robert Morris AVG
|IUPUI AVG
|IUPUI Rank
|268th
|71.3
|Points Scored
|67.2
|320th
|214th
|72.0
|Points Allowed
|77.6
|317th
|226th
|35.6
|Rebounds
|29.9
|356th
|91st
|10.3
|Off. Rebounds
|8.2
|257th
|246th
|6.8
|3pt Made
|3.4
|362nd
|291st
|11.8
|Assists
|9.8
|349th
|325th
|13.9
|Turnovers
|13.2
|288th
