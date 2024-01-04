The IUPUI Jaguars (4-9, 0-2 Horizon League) play a fellow Horizon League opponent, the Robert Morris Colonials (4-8, 0-2 Horizon League), on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at UPMC Events Center. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.

IUPUI vs. Robert Morris Game Information

IUPUI Players to Watch

Jlynn Counter: 16.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

Robert Morris Players to Watch

Markeese Hastings: 15.5 PTS, 8.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK

IUPUI vs. Robert Morris Stat Comparison

Robert Morris Rank Robert Morris AVG IUPUI AVG IUPUI Rank 268th 71.3 Points Scored 67.2 320th 214th 72.0 Points Allowed 77.6 317th 226th 35.6 Rebounds 29.9 356th 91st 10.3 Off. Rebounds 8.2 257th 246th 6.8 3pt Made 3.4 362nd 291st 11.8 Assists 9.8 349th 325th 13.9 Turnovers 13.2 288th

