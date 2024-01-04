The IUPUI Jaguars (4-9, 0-2 Horizon League) play a fellow Horizon League opponent, the Robert Morris Colonials (4-8, 0-2 Horizon League), on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at UPMC Events Center. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.

IUPUI vs. Robert Morris Game Information

IUPUI Players to Watch

  • Jlynn Counter: 16.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Bryce Monroe: 11.0 PTS, 1.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • DJ Jackson: 9.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Kidtrell Blocker: 7.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Vincent Brady II: 6.5 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

Robert Morris Players to Watch

  • Markeese Hastings: 15.5 PTS, 8.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Stephaun Walker: 9.8 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Justice Williams: 14.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Josh Corbin: 12.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Jackson Last: 5.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK

IUPUI vs. Robert Morris Stat Comparison

Robert Morris Rank Robert Morris AVG IUPUI AVG IUPUI Rank
268th 71.3 Points Scored 67.2 320th
214th 72.0 Points Allowed 77.6 317th
226th 35.6 Rebounds 29.9 356th
91st 10.3 Off. Rebounds 8.2 257th
246th 6.8 3pt Made 3.4 362nd
291st 11.8 Assists 9.8 349th
325th 13.9 Turnovers 13.2 288th

