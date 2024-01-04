The IUPUI Jaguars (2-11) welcome in the Detroit Mercy Titans (10-4) after losing five home games in a row. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

IUPUI Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: IUPUI Gymnasium in Indianapolis, Indiana

IUPUI Gymnasium in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Horizon Games

IUPUI vs. Detroit Mercy Scoring Comparison

The Titans' 65.2 points per game are 12 fewer points than the 77.2 the Jaguars allow to opponents.

IUPUI has a 0-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 65.2 points.

The 62.4 points per game the Jaguars put up are just .

IUPUI is 2-4 when scoring more than 62.4 points.

When Detroit Mercy gives up fewer than 62.4 points, it is 8-0.

The Jaguars are making 37.2% of their shots from the field, just 0.4% lower than the Titans concede to opponents (37.6%).

IUPUI Leaders

Katie Davidson: 18.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 41.7 FG%, 35.1 3PT% (13-for-37)

18.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 41.7 FG%, 35.1 3PT% (13-for-37) Abby Wolterman: 8.4 PTS, 50.6 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (5-for-11)

8.4 PTS, 50.6 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (5-for-11) Faith Stinson: 7.4 PTS, 37.5 FG%, 20.8 3PT% (10-for-48)

7.4 PTS, 37.5 FG%, 20.8 3PT% (10-for-48) Jaela Johnson: 8.3 PTS, 35 FG%, 30 3PT% (18-for-60)

8.3 PTS, 35 FG%, 30 3PT% (18-for-60) Tahlia Walton: 11.9 PTS, 43.5 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (4-for-18)

IUPUI Schedule