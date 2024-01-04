The IUPUI Jaguars (2-11) welcome in the Detroit Mercy Titans (10-4) after losing five home games in a row. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

IUPUI Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: IUPUI Gymnasium in Indianapolis, Indiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other Horizon Games

IUPUI vs. Detroit Mercy Scoring Comparison

  • The Titans' 65.2 points per game are 12 fewer points than the 77.2 the Jaguars allow to opponents.
  • IUPUI has a 0-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 65.2 points.
  • The 62.4 points per game the Jaguars put up are just .
  • IUPUI is 2-4 when scoring more than 62.4 points.
  • When Detroit Mercy gives up fewer than 62.4 points, it is 8-0.
  • The Jaguars are making 37.2% of their shots from the field, just 0.4% lower than the Titans concede to opponents (37.6%).

IUPUI Leaders

  • Katie Davidson: 18.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 41.7 FG%, 35.1 3PT% (13-for-37)
  • Abby Wolterman: 8.4 PTS, 50.6 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (5-for-11)
  • Faith Stinson: 7.4 PTS, 37.5 FG%, 20.8 3PT% (10-for-48)
  • Jaela Johnson: 8.3 PTS, 35 FG%, 30 3PT% (18-for-60)
  • Tahlia Walton: 11.9 PTS, 43.5 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (4-for-18)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

IUPUI Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/20/2023 South Florida L 85-49 Massimino Court
12/29/2023 @ Robert Morris L 60-49 UPMC Events Center
12/31/2023 @ Youngstown State L 58-56 Beeghly Center
1/4/2024 Detroit Mercy - IUPUI Gymnasium
1/11/2024 Wright State - IUPUI Gymnasium
1/14/2024 Northern Kentucky - IUPUI Gymnasium

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.