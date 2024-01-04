How to Watch the IUPUI vs. Detroit Mercy Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The IUPUI Jaguars (2-11) welcome in the Detroit Mercy Titans (10-4) after losing five home games in a row. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024.
IUPUI Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: IUPUI Gymnasium in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
IUPUI vs. Detroit Mercy Scoring Comparison
- The Titans' 65.2 points per game are 12 fewer points than the 77.2 the Jaguars allow to opponents.
- IUPUI has a 0-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 65.2 points.
- The 62.4 points per game the Jaguars put up are just .
- IUPUI is 2-4 when scoring more than 62.4 points.
- When Detroit Mercy gives up fewer than 62.4 points, it is 8-0.
- The Jaguars are making 37.2% of their shots from the field, just 0.4% lower than the Titans concede to opponents (37.6%).
IUPUI Leaders
- Katie Davidson: 18.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 41.7 FG%, 35.1 3PT% (13-for-37)
- Abby Wolterman: 8.4 PTS, 50.6 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (5-for-11)
- Faith Stinson: 7.4 PTS, 37.5 FG%, 20.8 3PT% (10-for-48)
- Jaela Johnson: 8.3 PTS, 35 FG%, 30 3PT% (18-for-60)
- Tahlia Walton: 11.9 PTS, 43.5 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (4-for-18)
IUPUI Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/20/2023
|South Florida
|L 85-49
|Massimino Court
|12/29/2023
|@ Robert Morris
|L 60-49
|UPMC Events Center
|12/31/2023
|@ Youngstown State
|L 58-56
|Beeghly Center
|1/4/2024
|Detroit Mercy
|-
|IUPUI Gymnasium
|1/11/2024
|Wright State
|-
|IUPUI Gymnasium
|1/14/2024
|Northern Kentucky
|-
|IUPUI Gymnasium
