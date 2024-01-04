The IUPUI Jaguars (5-10, 1-3 Horizon League) travel to face the Robert Morris Colonials (4-11, 0-4 Horizon League) after losing six consecutive road games. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024.

IUPUI vs. Robert Morris Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: UPMC Events Center in Moon Township, Pennsylvania

UPMC Events Center in Moon Township, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN+

IUPUI Stats Insights

The Jaguars have shot at a 44.1% rate from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points less than the 47.2% shooting opponents of the Colonials have averaged.

IUPUI is 1-3 when it shoots better than 47.2% from the field.

The Jaguars are the 353rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Colonials sit at 64th.

The Jaguars score 6.1 fewer points per game (67.9) than the Colonials give up to opponents (74).

IUPUI is 2-1 when it scores more than 74 points.

IUPUI Home & Away Comparison

At home IUPUI is scoring 72 points per game, eight more than it is averaging away (64).

In 2023-24 the Jaguars are giving up 16.9 fewer points per game at home (69.3) than away (86.2).

IUPUI drains more 3-pointers at home (4.3 per game) than on the road (3.2). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (24.8%) than on the road (23.9%).

IUPUI Upcoming Schedule