How to Watch IUPUI vs. Robert Morris on TV or Live Stream - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 12:32 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The IUPUI Jaguars (5-10, 1-3 Horizon League) travel to face the Robert Morris Colonials (4-11, 0-4 Horizon League) after losing six consecutive road games. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024.
IUPUI vs. Robert Morris Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: UPMC Events Center in Moon Township, Pennsylvania
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
IUPUI Stats Insights
- The Jaguars have shot at a 44.1% rate from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points less than the 47.2% shooting opponents of the Colonials have averaged.
- IUPUI is 1-3 when it shoots better than 47.2% from the field.
- The Jaguars are the 353rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Colonials sit at 64th.
- The Jaguars score 6.1 fewer points per game (67.9) than the Colonials give up to opponents (74).
- IUPUI is 2-1 when it scores more than 74 points.
IUPUI Home & Away Comparison
- At home IUPUI is scoring 72 points per game, eight more than it is averaging away (64).
- In 2023-24 the Jaguars are giving up 16.9 fewer points per game at home (69.3) than away (86.2).
- IUPUI drains more 3-pointers at home (4.3 per game) than on the road (3.2). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (24.8%) than on the road (23.9%).
IUPUI Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/21/2023
|Defiance
|W 90-67
|Indiana Farmers Coliseum
|12/29/2023
|Detroit Mercy
|W 67-55
|Indiana Farmers Coliseum
|12/31/2023
|Cleveland State
|L 86-77
|Indiana Farmers Coliseum
|1/4/2024
|@ Robert Morris
|-
|UPMC Events Center
|1/7/2024
|@ Youngstown State
|-
|Beeghly Center
|1/10/2024
|Green Bay
|-
|Indiana Farmers Coliseum
