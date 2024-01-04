Thursday's game between the Robert Morris Colonials (4-11, 0-4 Horizon League) and IUPUI Jaguars (5-10, 1-3 Horizon League) at UPMC Events Center has a projected final score of 79-67 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Robert Morris, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET on January 4.

The game has no line set.

IUPUI vs. Robert Morris Game Info & Odds

IUPUI vs. Robert Morris Score Prediction

Prediction: Robert Morris 79, IUPUI 67

Spread & Total Prediction for IUPUI vs. Robert Morris

Computer Predicted Spread: Robert Morris (-11.6)

Robert Morris (-11.6) Computer Predicted Total: 146.1

Robert Morris' record against the spread this season is 6-6-0, and IUPUI's is 3-8-0. The Colonials have hit the over in eight games, while Jaguars games have gone over six times. Robert Morris is 4-6 against the spread and 1-9 overall over its last 10 contests, while IUPUI has gone 2-8 against the spread and 1-9 overall.

IUPUI Performance Insights

The Jaguars' -132 scoring differential (being outscored by 8.8 points per game) is a result of putting up 67.9 points per game (316th in college basketball) while giving up 76.7 per contest (303rd in college basketball).

IUPUI loses the rebound battle by 2.2 boards on average. It collects 30.7 rebounds per game, 353rd in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 32.9.

IUPUI makes 3.7 three-pointers per game (362nd in college basketball) while shooting 24.0% from deep (363rd in college basketball). It is making 3.6 fewer threes than its opponents, who drain 7.3 per game at 36.8%.

IUPUI and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Jaguars commit 12.6 per game (259th in college basketball) and force 12.9 (118th in college basketball).

