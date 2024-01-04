Thursday's contest that pits the Detroit Mercy Titans (10-4) against the IUPUI Jaguars (2-11) at IUPUI Gymnasium has a projected final score of 71-62 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Detroit Mercy. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on January 4.

Last time out, the Jaguars lost 58-56 to Youngstown State on Sunday.

IUPUI vs. Detroit Mercy Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: IUPUI Gymnasium in Indianapolis, Indiana

IUPUI vs. Detroit Mercy Score Prediction

Prediction: Detroit Mercy 71, IUPUI 62

IUPUI Schedule Analysis

When it comes to their signature win this season, the Jaguars beat the Eastern Illinois Panthers at home on November 6 by a score of 77-72.

IUPUI has tied for the 44th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the country (two).

The Jaguars have tied for the 42nd-most Quadrant 3 losses in the nation (three).

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, IUPUI is 2-5 (.286%) -- tied for the 17th-most defeats.

IUPUI Leaders

Katie Davidson: 18.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 41.7 FG%, 35.1 3PT% (13-for-37)

18.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 41.7 FG%, 35.1 3PT% (13-for-37) Abby Wolterman: 8.4 PTS, 50.6 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (5-for-11)

8.4 PTS, 50.6 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (5-for-11) Faith Stinson: 7.4 PTS, 37.5 FG%, 20.8 3PT% (10-for-48)

7.4 PTS, 37.5 FG%, 20.8 3PT% (10-for-48) Jaela Johnson: 8.3 PTS, 35 FG%, 30 3PT% (18-for-60)

8.3 PTS, 35 FG%, 30 3PT% (18-for-60) Tahlia Walton: 11.9 PTS, 43.5 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (4-for-18)

IUPUI Performance Insights

The Jaguars average 62.4 points per game (249th in college basketball) while giving up 77.2 per outing (343rd in college basketball). They have a -193 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 14.8 points per game.

Offensively, IUPUI is scoring 57.8 points per game this season in conference tilts. As a comparison, its season average (62.4 points per game) is 4.6 PPG higher.

The Jaguars are putting up 66.2 points per game this year in home games, which is 4.6 more points than they're averaging on the road (61.6).

At home, IUPUI is surrendering 0.7 more points per game (77) than in away games (76.3).

