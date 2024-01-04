The Drake Bulldogs (8-4) face the Indiana State Sycamores (5-6) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday in MVC play.

Indiana State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa

Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa TV: ESPN+

Indiana State vs. Drake Scoring Comparison

The Sycamores score an average of 66.3 points per game, 7.5 fewer points than the 73.8 the Bulldogs allow.

Drake is 6-0 when it gives up fewer than 66.3 points.

The Bulldogs average 82.6 points per game, 13.8 more points than the 68.8 the Sycamores give up.

Drake has an 8-3 record when putting up more than 68.8 points.

Indiana State is 5-5 when allowing fewer than 82.6 points.

The Bulldogs shoot 49.5% from the field, 9.7% higher than the Sycamores concede defensively.

The Sycamores make 38.3% of their shots from the field, four% lower than the Bulldogs' defensive field-goal percentage.

Indiana State Leaders

Mya Glanton: 9.7 PTS, 8.1 REB, 55.1 FG%

9.7 PTS, 8.1 REB, 55.1 FG% Kiley Bess: 12.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 43.8 FG%, 29.3 3PT% (12-for-41)

12.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 43.8 FG%, 29.3 3PT% (12-for-41) Bella Finnegan: 10.7 PTS, 1.8 STL, 31.3 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (16-for-68)

10.7 PTS, 1.8 STL, 31.3 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (16-for-68) Chelsea Cain: 11.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)

11.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12) Ella Sawyer: 4.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 28.9 FG%, 10 3PT% (2-for-20)

Indiana State Schedule