Thursday's game between the Drake Bulldogs (8-4) and Indiana State Sycamores (5-6) at Knapp Center has a projected final score of 84-61 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Drake, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on January 4.

The Sycamores' most recent game on Saturday ended in a 66-49 win against Evansville.

Indiana State vs. Drake Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa

Indiana State vs. Drake Score Prediction

Prediction: Drake 84, Indiana State 61

Indiana State Schedule Analysis

As far as their signature win this season, the Sycamores beat the Radford Highlanders on November 23 by a score of 64-52.

According to the RPI, the Bulldogs have five wins over Quadrant 3 teams, the most in the nation.

Indiana State has three losses to Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 45th-most in Division 1.

Indiana State 2023-24 Best Wins

64-52 over Radford (No. 299) on November 23

65-57 at home over Southeast Missouri State (No. 305) on December 10

85-82 on the road over Northern Kentucky (No. 314) on November 6

73-65 on the road over Central Michigan (No. 339) on December 2

66-49 on the road over Evansville (No. 349) on December 30

Indiana State Leaders

Mya Glanton: 9.7 PTS, 8.1 REB, 55.1 FG%

9.7 PTS, 8.1 REB, 55.1 FG% Kiley Bess: 12.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 43.8 FG%, 29.3 3PT% (12-for-41)

12.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 43.8 FG%, 29.3 3PT% (12-for-41) Bella Finnegan: 10.7 PTS, 1.8 STL, 31.3 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (16-for-68)

10.7 PTS, 1.8 STL, 31.3 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (16-for-68) Chelsea Cain: 11.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)

11.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12) Ella Sawyer: 4.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 28.9 FG%, 10 3PT% (2-for-20)

Indiana State Performance Insights

The Sycamores are being outscored by 2.5 points per game, with a -28 scoring differential overall. They put up 66.3 points per game (182nd in college basketball), and allow 68.8 per contest (274th in college basketball).

