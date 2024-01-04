In the upcoming contest versus the Calgary Flames, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we count on Filip Forsberg to light the lamp for the Nashville Predators? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Filip Forsberg score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +165 (Bet $10 to win $16.50 if he scores a goal)

Forsberg stats and insights

In 13 of 38 games this season, Forsberg has scored -- and five times he scored multiple goals.

He has attempted five shots in two games against the Flames this season, but has not scored.

On the power play he has two goals, plus 13 assists.

Forsberg's shooting percentage is 12.2%, and he averages 3.9 shots per game.

Flames defensive stats

The Flames have given up 117 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 19th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Flames have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.

Forsberg recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Blackhawks 1 0 1 14:53 Home W 3-0 12/30/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 18:40 Away W 3-2 SO 12/29/2023 Red Wings 3 2 1 20:31 Away L 5-4 OT 12/27/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 17:58 Home L 5-2 12/23/2023 Stars 0 0 0 15:45 Home L 3-2 12/21/2023 Flyers 2 0 2 20:24 Away W 4-2 12/19/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 17:08 Home L 5-2 12/16/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 15:13 Home W 3-1 12/15/2023 Hurricanes 2 1 1 19:30 Away W 6-5 OT 12/12/2023 Flyers 2 1 1 16:22 Home W 3-2 OT

Predators vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

ESPN+ and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

