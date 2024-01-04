How to Watch the Evansville vs. Northern Iowa Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
A pair of struggling squads meet when the Northern Iowa Panthers (1-9) host the Evansville Purple Aces (2-10) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET. The Panthers will aim to a nine-game losing streak versus the Purple Aces, losers of three straight.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to see our score predictions!
Evansville Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: McLeod Center in Cedar Falls, Iowa
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Evansville vs. Northern Iowa Scoring Comparison
- The Purple Aces' 66.8 points per game are 12.5 fewer points than the 79.3 the Panthers allow.
- When it scores more than 79.3 points, Evansville is 1-2.
- The 62.1 points per game the Panthers score are 21.9 fewer points than the Purple Aces allow (84).
- This season the Panthers are shooting 36.3% from the field, 12.1% lower than the Purple Aces concede.
- The Purple Aces' 35 shooting percentage is 12.4 lower than the Panthers have conceded.
Evansville Leaders
- Kynidi Mason Striverson: 15.8 PTS, 37.1 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (12-for-39)
- Maggie Hartwig: 11.4 PTS, 7.9 REB, 37.4 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (11-for-35)
- Barbora Tomancova: 8.6 PTS, 7.3 REB, 43.3 FG%
- Julia Palomo: 4.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.3 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (4-for-17)
- Alana Striverson: 7.7 PTS, 27 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (15-for-54)
Evansville Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/18/2023
|@ Indiana
|L 109-56
|Assembly Hall
|12/21/2023
|@ Southeast Missouri State
|L 74-44
|Show Me Center
|12/30/2023
|Indiana State
|L 66-49
|Meeks Family Fieldhouse
|1/4/2024
|@ Northern Iowa
|-
|McLeod Center
|1/6/2024
|@ Drake
|-
|Knapp Center
|1/12/2024
|Belmont
|-
|Meeks Family Fieldhouse
