Thursday's contest between the Northern Iowa Panthers (1-9) and the Evansville Purple Aces (2-10) at McLeod Center is expected to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 83-63 and heavily favors Northern Iowa to secure the victory. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on January 4.

The Purple Aces' most recent contest on Saturday ended in a 66-49 loss to Indiana State.

Evansville vs. Northern Iowa Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: McLeod Center in Cedar Falls, Iowa

Evansville vs. Northern Iowa Score Prediction

Prediction: Northern Iowa 83, Evansville 63

Evansville Schedule Analysis

The Purple Aces took down the Lindenwood (MO) Lions in a 70-68 win on December 16. It was their signature victory of the season.

Evansville has seven losses to Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the third-most in the country.

Evansville Leaders

Kynidi Mason Striverson: 15.8 PTS, 37.1 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (12-for-39)

15.8 PTS, 37.1 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (12-for-39) Maggie Hartwig: 11.4 PTS, 7.9 REB, 37.4 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (11-for-35)

11.4 PTS, 7.9 REB, 37.4 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (11-for-35) Barbora Tomancova: 8.6 PTS, 7.3 REB, 43.3 FG%

8.6 PTS, 7.3 REB, 43.3 FG% Julia Palomo: 4.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.3 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (4-for-17)

4.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.3 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (4-for-17) Alana Striverson: 7.7 PTS, 27.0 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (15-for-54)

Evansville Performance Insights

The Purple Aces are being outscored by 17.2 points per game, with a -206 scoring differential overall. They put up 66.8 points per game (171st in college basketball), and give up 84.0 per outing (355th in college basketball).

At home the Purple Aces are scoring 64.2 points per game, 5.3 fewer points than they are averaging on the road (69.5).

At home, Evansville allows 72.2 points per game. On the road, it gives up 95.8.

