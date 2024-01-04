On Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators match up against the Calgary Flames. Is Dante Fabbro going to find the back of the net in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Dante Fabbro score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Fabbro stats and insights

In two of 29 games this season, Fabbro has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

In two games against the Flames this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.

Fabbro has zero points on the power play.

He has a 6.5% shooting percentage, attempting 0.8 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Flames defensive stats

The Flames are 19th in goals allowed, conceding 117 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Flames have one shutout, and they average 16 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Fabbro recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Blackhawks 0 0 0 17:13 Home W 3-0 12/30/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 18:17 Away W 3-2 SO 12/29/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 17:22 Away L 5-4 OT 12/27/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 16:51 Home L 5-2 12/21/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 13:03 Away W 4-2 12/12/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 15:59 Home W 3-2 OT 12/10/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 18:09 Away W 2-1 12/7/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 17:41 Home W 5-1 12/5/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 13:53 Away W 4-3 SO 12/3/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 18:44 Away W 2-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Predators vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

ESPN+ and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.