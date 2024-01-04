Will Alexander Carrier find the back of the net when the Nashville Predators play the Calgary Flames on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Will Alexander Carrier score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)

Carrier stats and insights

Carrier has scored in one of 34 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has attempted one shot in two games versus the Flames this season, and has scored one goal.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He takes 0.7 shots per game, and converts 4.0% of them.

Flames defensive stats

The Flames are 19th in goals allowed, conceding 117 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Flames have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.

Carrier recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Blackhawks 0 0 0 20:09 Home W 3-0 12/30/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 20:20 Away W 3-2 SO 12/29/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 17:53 Away L 5-4 OT 12/27/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 16:10 Home L 5-2 12/23/2023 Stars 0 0 0 19:20 Home L 3-2 12/21/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 15:33 Away W 4-2 12/19/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 17:48 Home L 5-2 12/16/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 19:05 Home W 3-1 12/15/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 17:50 Away W 6-5 OT 12/12/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 20:31 Home W 3-2 OT

Predators vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

ESPN+ and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

