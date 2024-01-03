The Valparaiso Beacons (4-9, 0-2 MVC) will attempt to halt a three-game home losing streak when squaring off versus the Bradley Braves (8-5, 0-2 MVC) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Athletics-Recreation Center, airing at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Bradley vs. Valparaiso matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Valparaiso vs. Bradley Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Athletics-Recreation Center in Valparaiso, Indiana

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Valparaiso vs. Bradley Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Bradley Moneyline Valparaiso Moneyline

Valparaiso vs. Bradley Betting Trends

Valparaiso has put together a 7-5-0 record against the spread this year.

The Beacons have covered the spread three times this year (3-2 ATS) when playing as at least 8.5-point underdogs.

Bradley has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing six times.

In the Braves' 12 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total nine times.

