The Valparaiso Beacons (4-9, 0-2 MVC) will attempt to snap a three-game home losing streak when hosting the Bradley Braves (8-5, 0-2 MVC) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET.

Valparaiso vs. Bradley Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Athletics-Recreation Center in Valparaiso, Indiana

TV: ESPN+

Valparaiso Stats Insights

Valparaiso is 3-5 when it shoots better than 40.2% from the field.

The Braves are the rebounding team in the country, the Beacons rank 113th.

The Beacons average just 1.1 fewer points per game (67.6) than the Braves allow (68.7).

Valparaiso is 3-1 when it scores more than 68.7 points.

Valparaiso Home & Away Comparison

At home, Valparaiso scores 69 points per game. Away, it scores 65.4.

The Beacons are allowing fewer points at home (67 per game) than away (77.6).

Valparaiso sinks more 3-pointers at home (6.9 per game) than on the road (6.6). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (30.7%) than away (28.7%).

