The Valparaiso Beacons (4-9, 0-2 MVC) will attempt to snap a three-game home losing streak when hosting the Bradley Braves (8-5, 0-2 MVC) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET.

Valparaiso vs. Bradley Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Athletics-Recreation Center in Valparaiso, Indiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other MVC Games

Valparaiso Stats Insights

  • Valparaiso is 3-5 when it shoots better than 40.2% from the field.
  • The Braves are the rebounding team in the country, the Beacons rank 113th.
  • The Beacons average just 1.1 fewer points per game (67.6) than the Braves allow (68.7).
  • Valparaiso is 3-1 when it scores more than 68.7 points.

Valparaiso Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Valparaiso scores 69 points per game. Away, it scores 65.4.
  • The Beacons are allowing fewer points at home (67 per game) than away (77.6).
  • Valparaiso sinks more 3-pointers at home (6.9 per game) than on the road (6.6). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (30.7%) than away (28.7%).

Valparaiso Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 Chicago State L 63-62 Athletics-Recreation Center
12/19/2023 Samford L 79-61 Athletics-Recreation Center
12/29/2023 @ Elon L 82-78 Schar Center
1/3/2024 Bradley - Athletics-Recreation Center
1/6/2024 @ UIC - Credit Union 1 Arena
1/10/2024 Southern Illinois - Athletics-Recreation Center

