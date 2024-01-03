How to Watch Valparaiso vs. Bradley on TV or Live Stream - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Valparaiso Beacons (4-9, 0-2 MVC) will attempt to snap a three-game home losing streak when hosting the Bradley Braves (8-5, 0-2 MVC) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET.
Valparaiso vs. Bradley Game Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Athletics-Recreation Center in Valparaiso, Indiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other MVC Games
Valparaiso Stats Insights
- Valparaiso is 3-5 when it shoots better than 40.2% from the field.
- The Braves are the rebounding team in the country, the Beacons rank 113th.
- The Beacons average just 1.1 fewer points per game (67.6) than the Braves allow (68.7).
- Valparaiso is 3-1 when it scores more than 68.7 points.
Valparaiso Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Valparaiso scores 69 points per game. Away, it scores 65.4.
- The Beacons are allowing fewer points at home (67 per game) than away (77.6).
- Valparaiso sinks more 3-pointers at home (6.9 per game) than on the road (6.6). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (30.7%) than away (28.7%).
Valparaiso Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|Chicago State
|L 63-62
|Athletics-Recreation Center
|12/19/2023
|Samford
|L 79-61
|Athletics-Recreation Center
|12/29/2023
|@ Elon
|L 82-78
|Schar Center
|1/3/2024
|Bradley
|-
|Athletics-Recreation Center
|1/6/2024
|@ UIC
|-
|Credit Union 1 Arena
|1/10/2024
|Southern Illinois
|-
|Athletics-Recreation Center
