Wednesday's contest that pits the Bradley Braves (8-5, 0-2 MVC) against the Valparaiso Beacons (4-9, 0-2 MVC) at Athletics-Recreation Center has a projected final score of 74-66 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Bradley. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on January 3.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Valparaiso vs. Bradley Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Valparaiso, Indiana Venue: Athletics-Recreation Center

Valparaiso vs. Bradley Score Prediction

Prediction: Bradley 74, Valparaiso 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Valparaiso vs. Bradley

Computer Predicted Spread: Bradley (-7.8)

Bradley (-7.8) Computer Predicted Total: 139.7

Valparaiso's record against the spread so far this season is 7-5-0, while Bradley's is 5-6-0. A total of three out of the Beacons' games this season have hit the over, and nine of the Braves' games have gone over. Over the last 10 games, Valparaiso is 6-4 against the spread and 2-8 overall while Bradley has gone 4-6 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

Other MVC Predictions

Valparaiso Performance Insights

The Beacons have a -45 scoring differential, falling short by 3.5 points per game. They're putting up 67.6 points per game to rank 322nd in college basketball and are giving up 71.1 per contest to rank 182nd in college basketball.

Valparaiso comes up short in the rebound battle by an average of 4.9 boards. It is grabbing 35.3 rebounds per game (237th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 40.2 per contest.

Valparaiso knocks down 6.8 three-pointers per game (247th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.8 on average.

The Beacons average 85.0 points per 100 possessions (333rd in college basketball), while giving up 89.4 points per 100 possessions (166th in college basketball).

Valparaiso has committed 11.0 turnovers per game (111th in college basketball action), 2.3 fewer than the 13.3 it forces on average (87th in college basketball).

