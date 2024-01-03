The Indiana Pacers (18-14) have two players on the injury report for their matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks (24-9) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Wednesday, January 3 at 7:00 PM ET.

Last time out, the Pacers bested the Bucks 122-113 on Monday. Tyrese Haliburton led the way with a team-high 26 points in the victory for the Pacers, while Giannis Antetokounmpo notched 30 points in the loss for the Bucks.

Indiana Pacers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Andrew Nembhard SG Questionable Back 7.7 1.9 4.0 Bruce Brown PG Questionable Knee 11.7 4.7 3.0

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report Today

Bucks Injuries: Jae Crowder: Out (Groin), MarJon Beauchamp: Questionable (Illness)

Pacers vs. Bucks Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: BSIN and BSWI

BSIN and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

