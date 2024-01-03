Pacers vs. Bucks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Indiana Pacers (18-14) are underdogs (+2.5) in their attempt to build on a four-game winning streak when they host the Milwaukee Bucks (24-9) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The matchup airs on BSIN and BSWI. The matchup's over/under is set at 258.5.
Pacers vs. Bucks Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: BSIN and BSWI
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Bucks
|-2.5
|258.5
Pacers Betting Records & Stats
- Indiana has combined with its opponent to score more than 258.5 points in 12 of 32 games this season.
- Indiana has had an average of 250.9 points scored in its games so far this season, 7.6 points fewer than this game's over/under.
- Indiana's ATS record is 18-14-0 this season.
- The Pacers have been chosen as underdogs in 16 games this year and have walked away with the win nine times (56.2%) in those games.
- Indiana has a record of 6-6, a 50% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +120 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Indiana has a 45.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
Pacers vs Bucks Additional Info
Pacers vs. Bucks Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 258.5
|% of Games Over 258.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Bucks
|7
|21.2%
|124.6
|251
|119
|243.4
|237.8
|Pacers
|12
|37.5%
|126.4
|251
|124.4
|243.4
|242.8
Additional Pacers Insights & Trends
- Indiana is 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall in its last 10 games.
- Four of the Pacers' last 10 contests have gone over the total.
- Indiana's winning percentage against the spread, both home and away, is .562. It is 9-7-0 ATS on its home court and 9-7-0 on the road.
- The Pacers put up 7.4 more points per game (126.4) than the Bucks give up (119).
- Indiana has put together an 18-7 ATS record and an 18-7 overall record in games it scores more than 119 points.
Pacers vs. Bucks Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Pacers
|18-14
|8-7
|22-10
|Bucks
|15-18
|13-16
|21-12
Pacers vs. Bucks Point Insights
|Pacers
|Bucks
|126.4
|124.6
|1
|2
|18-7
|12-4
|18-7
|16-0
|124.4
|119
|29
|24
|14-4
|14-12
|14-4
|21-5
