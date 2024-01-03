The NC State Wolfpack (9-3, 1-0 ACC) hit the road in ACC action against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (6-7, 1-1 ACC) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET. The Wolfpack are 4.5-point favorites in the game. The point total for the matchup is set at 136.5.

Notre Dame vs. NC State Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Where: South Bend, Indiana

South Bend, Indiana Venue: Purcell Pavilion

Favorite Spread Over/Under NC State -4.5 136.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Fighting Irish Betting Records & Stats

Notre Dame has played four games this season that have gone over 136.5 combined points scored.

Notre Dame has had an average of 129.2 points scored in its games so far this season, 7.3 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Notre Dame's ATS record is 6-7-0 this season.

Notre Dame has come away with two wins in the six contests it has been listed as the underdog this season.

The Fighting Irish are 2-4 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +165 or more on the moneyline.

Notre Dame has an implied victory probability of 37.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Notre Dame vs. NC State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 136.5 % of Games Over 136.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total NC State 9 81.8% 79.8 143.4 70.2 135.8 148.1 Notre Dame 4 30.8% 63.6 143.4 65.6 135.8 133.3

Additional Notre Dame Insights & Trends

The Wolfpack had 10 wins in 21 games against the spread last year in ACC games.

The Fighting Irish's 63.6 points per game are 6.6 fewer points than the 70.2 the Wolfpack give up.

Notre Dame is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when it scores more than 70.2 points.

Notre Dame vs. NC State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) NC State 4-7-0 3-5 7-4-0 Notre Dame 6-7-0 4-2 4-9-0

Notre Dame vs. NC State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

NC State Notre Dame 15-2 Home Record 11-8 4-6 Away Record 0-10 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 6-13-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 4-5-0 83.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 73.0 71.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.3 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-10-0 3-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-3-0

