Notre Dame vs. NC State January 3 Tickets & Start Time
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-7, 0-1 ACC) play the NC State Wolfpack (8-3, 1-0 ACC) in a clash of ACC squads at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday. The game airs on ACC Network.
Notre Dame vs. NC State Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 3
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ACC Network
Notre Dame Players to Watch
- Markus Burton: 15.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- J.R. Konieczny: 10.2 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Tae Davis: 8.4 PTS, 6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Julian Roper: 8.9 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK
- Carey Booth: 6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
NC State Players to Watch
- DJ Horne: 14 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK
- Jayden Taylor: 13.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- D.J. Burns: 13.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Casey Morsell: 13.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Dennis Parker Jr.: 6.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
Notre Dame vs. NC State Stat Comparison
|Notre Dame Rank
|Notre Dame AVG
|NC State AVG
|NC State Rank
|350th
|62.8
|Points Scored
|79.5
|82nd
|101st
|67.5
|Points Allowed
|70.5
|170th
|201st
|36.3
|Rebounds
|36.7
|179th
|186th
|9.1
|Off. Rebounds
|9.7
|136th
|240th
|6.8
|3pt Made
|8
|136th
|343rd
|10.3
|Assists
|13.7
|171st
|127th
|11.2
|Turnovers
|9.4
|23rd
