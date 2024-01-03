The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-7, 0-1 ACC) play the NC State Wolfpack (8-3, 1-0 ACC) in a clash of ACC squads at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday. The game airs on ACC Network.

Notre Dame vs. NC State Game Information

Notre Dame Players to Watch

  • Markus Burton: 15.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • J.R. Konieczny: 10.2 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Tae Davis: 8.4 PTS, 6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Julian Roper: 8.9 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK
  • Carey Booth: 6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

NC State Players to Watch

  • DJ Horne: 14 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK
  • Jayden Taylor: 13.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • D.J. Burns: 13.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Casey Morsell: 13.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Dennis Parker Jr.: 6.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

Notre Dame vs. NC State Stat Comparison

Notre Dame Rank Notre Dame AVG NC State AVG NC State Rank
350th 62.8 Points Scored 79.5 82nd
101st 67.5 Points Allowed 70.5 170th
201st 36.3 Rebounds 36.7 179th
186th 9.1 Off. Rebounds 9.7 136th
240th 6.8 3pt Made 8 136th
343rd 10.3 Assists 13.7 171st
127th 11.2 Turnovers 9.4 23rd

