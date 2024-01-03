ACC foes battle when the NC State Wolfpack (9-3, 1-0 ACC) travel to face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (6-7, 1-1 ACC) at Purcell Pavilion, starting at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Notre Dame vs. NC State Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana

Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana TV: ACCN

ACCN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other ACC Games

Notre Dame Stats Insights

The Fighting Irish's 40.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.9 percentage points lower than the Wolfpack have allowed to their opponents (43.1%).

Notre Dame is 4-0 when it shoots higher than 43.1% from the field.

The Fighting Irish are the 203rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wolfpack sit at 140th.

The Fighting Irish score an average of 63.6 points per game, 6.6 fewer points than the 70.2 the Wolfpack give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 70.2 points, Notre Dame is 3-0.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Notre Dame Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Notre Dame averaged 6.7 more points per game at home (73) than away (66.3).

At home, the Fighting Irish allowed 71.8 points per game, 1.7 fewer points than they allowed away (73.5).

Beyond the arc, Notre Dame drained fewer trifectas on the road (8.6 per game) than at home (9.2) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (35.2%) than at home (36.4%) too.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Notre Dame Upcoming Schedule