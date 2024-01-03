How to Watch Notre Dame vs. NC State on TV or Live Stream - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ACC foes battle when the NC State Wolfpack (9-3, 1-0 ACC) travel to face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (6-7, 1-1 ACC) at Purcell Pavilion, starting at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.
Notre Dame vs. NC State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana
- TV: ACCN
How to Watch Other ACC Games
- Louisville vs Virginia (7:00 PM ET | January 3)
- Georgia Tech vs Florida State (7:00 PM ET | January 3)
- Clemson vs Miami (FL) (8:00 PM ET | January 3)
Notre Dame Stats Insights
- The Fighting Irish's 40.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.9 percentage points lower than the Wolfpack have allowed to their opponents (43.1%).
- Notre Dame is 4-0 when it shoots higher than 43.1% from the field.
- The Fighting Irish are the 203rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wolfpack sit at 140th.
- The Fighting Irish score an average of 63.6 points per game, 6.6 fewer points than the 70.2 the Wolfpack give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 70.2 points, Notre Dame is 3-0.
Notre Dame Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Notre Dame averaged 6.7 more points per game at home (73) than away (66.3).
- At home, the Fighting Irish allowed 71.8 points per game, 1.7 fewer points than they allowed away (73.5).
- Beyond the arc, Notre Dame drained fewer trifectas on the road (8.6 per game) than at home (9.2) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (35.2%) than at home (36.4%) too.
Notre Dame Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/19/2023
|Citadel
|L 65-45
|Purcell Pavilion
|12/22/2023
|Marist
|W 60-56
|Purcell Pavilion
|12/30/2023
|Virginia
|W 76-54
|Purcell Pavilion
|1/3/2024
|NC State
|-
|Purcell Pavilion
|1/6/2024
|Duke
|-
|Purcell Pavilion
|1/9/2024
|@ Georgia Tech
|-
|Hank McCamish Pavilion
