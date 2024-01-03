Lakers vs. Heat Injury Report Today - January 3
The Los Angeles Lakers (17-17) are monitoring four players on the injury report heading into a Wednesday, January 3 matchup with the Miami Heat (19-14) at Crypto.com Arena, which starts at 10:00 PM ET.
The Lakers lost their last game 129-109 against the Pelicans on Sunday. In the losing effort, LeBron James led the Lakers with 34 points.
The Heat are coming off of a 121-104 loss to the Clippers in their most recent outing on Monday. Bam Adebayo's team-leading 21 points paced the Heat in the losing effort.
Lakers vs Heat Additional Info
Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Gabe Vincent
|PG
|Out
|Knee
|5.4
|1
|3
|Cameron Reddish
|SF
|Questionable
|Groin
|6.8
|2.6
|1.6
|Rui Hachimura
|PF
|Questionable
|Calf
|11.6
|3.7
|1
|D'Angelo Russell
|PG
|Questionable
|Tailbone
|14.8
|2.9
|6.3
Miami Heat Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Dru Smith
|SG
|Out For Season
|Knee
|4.3
|1.6
|1.6
|Jimmy Butler
|SF
|Questionable
|Foot
|21
|5
|4.5
|Josh Richardson
|SG
|Questionable
|Back
|10
|2.7
|3
|Haywood Highsmith
|SF
|Questionable
|Jaw
|6
|2.9
|1.4
|Caleb Martin
|SF
|Questionable
|Ankle
|11
|5.1
|2.3
Lakers vs. Heat Game Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSUN
