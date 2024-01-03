The Nebraska Cornhuskers (11-2, 1-1 Big Ten) bring a four-game winning streak into a home matchup with the Indiana Hoosiers (10-3, 2-0 Big Ten), winners of three straight. The Hoosiers are underdogs by 5.5 points in the contest, which begins at 9:00 PM ET (on Big Ten Network) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024. The point total is 151.5 in the matchup.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Indiana vs. Nebraska Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Where: Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln, Nebraska Venue: Pinnacle Bank Arena

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nebraska -5.5 151.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hoosiers Betting Records & Stats

Indiana has combined with its opponent to score more than 151.5 points in four of 11 games this season.

The average total for Indiana's games this season is 149.7 points, 1.8 fewer points than this game's over/under.

Indiana is 6-5-0 against the spread this year.

Indiana (6-5-0 ATS) has covered the spread 66.7% of the time, 12.2% less often than Nebraska (8-4-0) this year.

Indiana vs. Nebraska Over/Under Stats

Games Over 151.5 % of Games Over 151.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nebraska 4 33.3% 77.6 153.9 65.5 138.9 145.3 Indiana 4 36.4% 76.3 153.9 73.4 138.9 143.9

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Indiana Insights & Trends

The Cornhuskers had eight wins in 20 games against the spread last year in Big Ten action.

The Hoosiers score 10.8 more points per game (76.3) than the Cornhuskers give up to opponents (65.5).

Indiana is 5-4 against the spread and 9-2 overall when it scores more than 65.5 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Indiana vs. Nebraska Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nebraska 8-4-0 6-2 7-5-0 Indiana 6-5-0 2-1 6-5-0

Indiana vs. Nebraska Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Nebraska Indiana 11-4 Home Record 15-2 4-8 Away Record 5-7 9-5-0 Home ATS Record 9-5-0 2-9-0 Away ATS Record 4-6-0 70.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 80.1 65.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.5 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 10-4-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-5-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.