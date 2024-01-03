Wednesday's Big Ten schedule includes the Nebraska Cornhuskers (10-2, 1-1 Big Ten) facing the Indiana Hoosiers (8-3, 2-0 Big Ten) at 9:00 PM ET on BTN.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Indiana vs. Nebraska Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Wednesday, January 3

Wednesday, January 3 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: BTN

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Indiana Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Indiana Players to Watch

Kel'el Ware: 15.5 PTS, 9.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.5 BLK

15.5 PTS, 9.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.5 BLK Malik Reneau: 13.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 1 BLK

13.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 1 BLK Trey Galloway: 11 PTS, 2 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

11 PTS, 2 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Mackenzie Mgbako: 9.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Anthony Walker: 7.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Nebraska Players to Watch

Rienk Mast: 13 PTS, 9.9 REB, 3 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

13 PTS, 9.9 REB, 3 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Brice Williams: 13.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK

13.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK Juwan Gary: 14.2 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.7 BLK

14.2 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.7 BLK Keisei Tominaga: 13.5 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK

13.5 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK Jamarques Lawrence: 6.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Indiana vs. Nebraska Stat Comparison

Nebraska Rank Nebraska AVG Indiana AVG Indiana Rank 144th 76.5 Points Scored 73.5 223rd 63rd 65.8 Points Allowed 72.8 229th 36th 41.3 Rebounds 35.5 227th 63rd 10.8 Off. Rebounds 7.5 295th 70th 8.8 3pt Made 3.6 361st 84th 15.3 Assists 13.7 171st 62nd 10.3 Turnovers 11.5 157th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.