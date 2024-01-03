Indiana State vs. Evansville January 3 Tickets & Start Time
The Indiana State Sycamores (11-1, 2-0 MVC) play the Evansville Purple Aces (10-2, 1-1 MVC) in a clash of MVC squads at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday. The game airs on ESPN+.
Indiana State vs. Evansville Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 3
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Indiana State Players to Watch
- Isaiah Swope: 19.0 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.0 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Robbie Avila: 16.5 PTS, 6.6 REB, 4.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Jayson Kent: 12.9 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Ryan Conwell: 15.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Julian Larry: 11.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
Evansville Players to Watch
- Ben Humrichous: 16.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Yacine Toumi: 10.2 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Tanner Cuff: 7.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Kenny Strawbridge: 9.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Antonio Thomas: 8.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
Indiana State vs. Evansville Stat Comparison
|Indiana State Rank
|Indiana State AVG
|Evansville AVG
|Evansville Rank
|8th
|88.2
|Points Scored
|82.5
|45th
|178th
|70.8
|Points Allowed
|70.5
|170th
|258th
|34.7
|Rebounds
|39.0
|82nd
|352nd
|6.2
|Off. Rebounds
|8.4
|241st
|4th
|11.1
|3pt Made
|6.8
|240th
|20th
|17.9
|Assists
|16.3
|52nd
|146th
|11.4
|Turnovers
|10.1
|52nd
