The Indiana State Sycamores (11-2, 2-0 MVC) hope to extend a seven-game home winning stretch when hosting the Evansville Purple Aces (10-3, 1-1 MVC) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Indiana State vs. Evansville matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Indiana State vs. Evansville Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Hulman Center in Terre Haute, Indiana

Hulman Center in Terre Haute, Indiana How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Indiana State vs. Evansville Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Indiana State Moneyline Evansville Moneyline

Indiana State vs. Evansville Betting Trends

Indiana State is 8-4-0 ATS this season.

The Sycamores and their opponents have combined to hit the over nine out of 12 times this season.

Evansville has won nine games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.

Purple Aces games have hit the over five out of 12 times this season.

