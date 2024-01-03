The Indiana State Sycamores (11-2, 2-0 MVC) will host the Evansville Purple Aces (10-3, 1-1 MVC) after winning seven home games in a row. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Indiana State vs. Evansville Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Hulman Center in Terre Haute, Indiana

Hulman Center in Terre Haute, Indiana TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Indiana State Stats Insights

The Sycamores are shooting 51.7% from the field this season, 10.5 percentage points higher than the 41.2% the Purple Aces allow to opponents.

Indiana State is 11-2 when it shoots higher than 41.2% from the field.

The Sycamores are the 285th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Purple Aces rank 115th.

The Sycamores record 16.3 more points per game (87.2) than the Purple Aces give up (70.9).

Indiana State has an 11-2 record when scoring more than 70.9 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Indiana State Home & Away Comparison

Indiana State is averaging 90.2 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 7.7 more points than it is averaging when playing on the road (82.5).

Defensively the Sycamores have been better in home games this year, surrendering 57.6 points per game, compared to 83.3 in away games.

Indiana State is making 10.8 threes per game with a 40.6% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which is 1.5 fewer threes and 1.3% points worse than it is averaging in road games (12.3, 41.9%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Indiana State Upcoming Schedule