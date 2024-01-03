The Indiana State Sycamores (11-2, 2-0 MVC) will host the Evansville Purple Aces (10-3, 1-1 MVC) after winning seven home games in a row. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.

Indiana State vs. Evansville Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Hulman Center in Terre Haute, Indiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Indiana State Stats Insights

  • The Sycamores are shooting 51.7% from the field this season, 10.5 percentage points higher than the 41.2% the Purple Aces allow to opponents.
  • Indiana State is 11-2 when it shoots higher than 41.2% from the field.
  • The Sycamores are the 285th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Purple Aces rank 115th.
  • The Sycamores record 16.3 more points per game (87.2) than the Purple Aces give up (70.9).
  • Indiana State has an 11-2 record when scoring more than 70.9 points.

Indiana State Home & Away Comparison

  • Indiana State is averaging 90.2 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 7.7 more points than it is averaging when playing on the road (82.5).
  • Defensively the Sycamores have been better in home games this year, surrendering 57.6 points per game, compared to 83.3 in away games.
  • Indiana State is making 10.8 threes per game with a 40.6% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which is 1.5 fewer threes and 1.3% points worse than it is averaging in road games (12.3, 41.9%).

Indiana State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 Ball State W 83-72 Gainbridge Fieldhouse
12/19/2023 Tennessee State W 90-69 Hulman Center
12/30/2023 @ Michigan State L 87-75 Jack Breslin Students Events Center
1/3/2024 Evansville - Hulman Center
1/7/2024 @ Northern Iowa - McLeod Center
1/10/2024 @ Drake - Knapp Center

