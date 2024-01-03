How to Watch Indiana State vs. Evansville on TV or Live Stream - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 12:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Indiana State Sycamores (11-2, 2-0 MVC) will host the Evansville Purple Aces (10-3, 1-1 MVC) after winning seven home games in a row. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.
Indiana State vs. Evansville Game Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Hulman Center in Terre Haute, Indiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Indiana State Stats Insights
- The Sycamores are shooting 51.7% from the field this season, 10.5 percentage points higher than the 41.2% the Purple Aces allow to opponents.
- Indiana State is 11-2 when it shoots higher than 41.2% from the field.
- The Sycamores are the 285th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Purple Aces rank 115th.
- The Sycamores record 16.3 more points per game (87.2) than the Purple Aces give up (70.9).
- Indiana State has an 11-2 record when scoring more than 70.9 points.
Indiana State Home & Away Comparison
- Indiana State is averaging 90.2 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 7.7 more points than it is averaging when playing on the road (82.5).
- Defensively the Sycamores have been better in home games this year, surrendering 57.6 points per game, compared to 83.3 in away games.
- Indiana State is making 10.8 threes per game with a 40.6% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which is 1.5 fewer threes and 1.3% points worse than it is averaging in road games (12.3, 41.9%).
Indiana State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|Ball State
|W 83-72
|Gainbridge Fieldhouse
|12/19/2023
|Tennessee State
|W 90-69
|Hulman Center
|12/30/2023
|@ Michigan State
|L 87-75
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|1/3/2024
|Evansville
|-
|Hulman Center
|1/7/2024
|@ Northern Iowa
|-
|McLeod Center
|1/10/2024
|@ Drake
|-
|Knapp Center
