Indiana vs. Nebraska: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 3
Two hot squads hit the court when the Nebraska Cornhuskers (11-2, 1-1 Big Ten) host the Indiana Hoosiers (10-3, 2-0 Big Ten) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET. The Cornhuskers are putting their four-game winning streak on the line versus the Hoosiers, who have won three in a row.
You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Nebraska vs. Indiana matchup in this article.
Indiana vs. Nebraska Game Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska
- How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Indiana vs. Nebraska Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Nebraska Moneyline
|Indiana Moneyline
Indiana vs. Nebraska Betting Trends
- Indiana has compiled a 6-7-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Hoosiers have been an underdog by 6 points or more four times this year, and covered the spread in two of those games.
- Nebraska has covered eight times in 13 games with a spread this season.
- The Cornhuskers and their opponents have combined to go over the point total seven out of 13 times this season.
Indiana Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +18000
- Indiana, based on its national championship odds (+18000), ranks significantly better (61st in college basketball) than it does in our computer ranking (101st).
- In terms of their national championship odds, the Hoosiers have experienced the fourth-biggest change this season, dropping from +5500 at the start to +18000.
- Indiana's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.6%.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.