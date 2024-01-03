Two hot squads hit the court when the Nebraska Cornhuskers (11-2, 1-1 Big Ten) host the Indiana Hoosiers (10-3, 2-0 Big Ten) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET. The Cornhuskers are putting their four-game winning streak on the line versus the Hoosiers, who have won three in a row.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Nebraska vs. Indiana matchup in this article.

Indiana vs. Nebraska Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska
  • How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network

Indiana vs. Nebraska Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Nebraska Moneyline Indiana Moneyline

Indiana vs. Nebraska Betting Trends

  • Indiana has compiled a 6-7-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • The Hoosiers have been an underdog by 6 points or more four times this year, and covered the spread in two of those games.
  • Nebraska has covered eight times in 13 games with a spread this season.
  • The Cornhuskers and their opponents have combined to go over the point total seven out of 13 times this season.

Indiana Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +18000
  • Indiana, based on its national championship odds (+18000), ranks significantly better (61st in college basketball) than it does in our computer ranking (101st).
  • In terms of their national championship odds, the Hoosiers have experienced the fourth-biggest change this season, dropping from +5500 at the start to +18000.
  • Indiana's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.6%.

