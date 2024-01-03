A pair of streaking squads meet when the Nebraska Cornhuskers (11-2, 1-1 Big Ten) host the Indiana Hoosiers (10-3, 2-0 Big Ten) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET. The Cornhuskers are putting their four-game winning streak on the line versus the Hoosiers, winners of three in a row.

Indiana vs. Nebraska Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska

Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska TV: Big Ten Network

Indiana Stats Insights

The Hoosiers are shooting 49.3% from the field, 11.9% higher than the 37.4% the Cornhuskers' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Indiana has a 10-3 record in games the team collectively shoots above 37.4% from the field.

The Hoosiers score 10.8 more points per game (76.3) than the Cornhuskers allow (65.5).

Indiana is 9-2 when it scores more than 65.5 points.

Indiana Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Indiana scored 80.1 points per game last season, 12.6 more than it averaged on the road (67.5).

The Hoosiers allowed fewer points at home (65.4 per game) than away (72.2) last season.

At home, Indiana sunk 6.4 trifectas per game last season, 1.8 more than it averaged away (4.6). Indiana's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (40.4%) than away (33.3%).

