A pair of streaking squads meet when the Nebraska Cornhuskers (11-2, 1-1 Big Ten) host the Indiana Hoosiers (10-3, 2-0 Big Ten) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET. The Cornhuskers are putting their four-game winning streak on the line versus the Hoosiers, winners of three in a row.

Indiana vs. Nebraska Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska
  • TV: Big Ten Network
How to Watch Other Big Ten Games

Indiana Stats Insights

  • The Hoosiers are shooting 49.3% from the field, 11.9% higher than the 37.4% the Cornhuskers' opponents have shot this season.
  • This season, Indiana has a 10-3 record in games the team collectively shoots above 37.4% from the field.
  • The Cornhuskers are the rebounding team in the country, the Hoosiers rank 295th.
  • The Hoosiers score 10.8 more points per game (76.3) than the Cornhuskers allow (65.5).
  • Indiana is 9-2 when it scores more than 65.5 points.

Indiana Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Indiana scored 80.1 points per game last season, 12.6 more than it averaged on the road (67.5).
  • The Hoosiers allowed fewer points at home (65.4 per game) than away (72.2) last season.
  • At home, Indiana sunk 6.4 trifectas per game last season, 1.8 more than it averaged away (4.6). Indiana's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (40.4%) than away (33.3%).

Indiana Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/19/2023 Morehead State W 69-68 Assembly Hall
12/21/2023 North Alabama W 83-66 Assembly Hall
12/29/2023 Kennesaw State W 100-87 Assembly Hall
1/3/2024 @ Nebraska - Pinnacle Bank Arena
1/6/2024 Ohio State - Assembly Hall
1/9/2024 @ Rutgers - Jersey Mike's Arena

