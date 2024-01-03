Wednesday's game between the Nebraska Cornhuskers (11-2, 1-1 Big Ten) and Indiana Hoosiers (10-3, 2-0 Big Ten) going head to head at Pinnacle Bank Arena has a projected final score of 77-69 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Nebraska, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 9:00 PM ET on January 3.

There is no line set for the game.

Indiana vs. Nebraska Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Where: Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln, Nebraska Venue: Pinnacle Bank Arena

Indiana vs. Nebraska Score Prediction

Prediction: Nebraska 77, Indiana 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Indiana vs. Nebraska

Computer Predicted Spread: Nebraska (-7.5)

Nebraska (-7.5) Computer Predicted Total: 146.4

Nebraska has put together an 8-4-0 record against the spread this season, while Indiana is 6-5-0. The Cornhuskers have hit the over in seven games, while Hoosiers games have gone over six times. Over the past 10 games, Nebraska is 6-4 against the spread and 8-2 overall while Indiana has gone 6-4 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

Indiana Performance Insights

The Hoosiers outscore opponents by 2.9 points per game (posting 76.3 points per game, 157th in college basketball, and conceding 73.4 per contest, 239th in college basketball) and have a +38 scoring differential.

Indiana ranks 216th in the nation at 35.9 rebounds per game. That's 2.1 more than the 33.8 its opponents average.

Indiana knocks down 4.5 three-pointers per game (354th in college basketball) while shooting 31.9% from beyond the arc (252nd in college basketball). It is making 4.7 fewer threes than its opponents, who drain 9.2 per game at 34.7%.

Indiana has committed 11.8 turnovers per game (185th in college basketball) while forcing 11.1 (267th in college basketball).

