The Indiana State Sycamores (11-2, 2-0 MVC) hope to continue a seven-game home winning run when hosting the Evansville Purple Aces (10-3, 1-1 MVC) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Indiana State vs. Evansville matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Evansville vs. Indiana State Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Hulman Center in Terre Haute, Indiana

Hulman Center in Terre Haute, Indiana How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Evansville vs. Indiana State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Indiana State Moneyline Evansville Moneyline

Evansville vs. Indiana State Betting Trends

Evansville has won nine games against the spread this year, while failing to cover three times.

The Purple Aces have covered the spread once when an underdog by 14 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

Indiana State has won eight games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

A total of nine out of the Sycamores' 12 games this season have hit the over.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.