The Indiana State Sycamores (11-2, 2-0 MVC) will be looking to build on a seven-game home winning streak when taking on the Evansville Purple Aces (10-3, 1-1 MVC) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Hulman Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Evansville vs. Indiana State Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Hulman Center in Terre Haute, Indiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Evansville Stats Insights

  • The Purple Aces are shooting 47.5% from the field, 4.2% higher than the 43.3% the Sycamores' opponents have shot this season.
  • Evansville has compiled a 9-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.3% from the field.
  • The Sycamores are the rebounding team in the country, the Purple Aces rank 269th.
  • The Purple Aces' 80.6 points per game are 8.5 more points than the 72.1 the Sycamores allow to opponents.
  • Evansville has put together an 8-1 record in games it scores more than 72.1 points.

Evansville Home & Away Comparison

  • Evansville averages 88.8 points per game at home, and 70.3 away.
  • At home, the Purple Aces allow 65.2 points per game. On the road, they give up 76.2.
  • At home, Evansville knocks down 7.2 treys per game, 0.9 more than it averages on the road (6.3). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (35.2%) than on the road (28.8%).

Evansville Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/18/2023 UT Martin W 98-91 Ford Center
12/20/2023 Tennessee Tech W 82-51 Ford Center
12/29/2023 @ Cincinnati L 76-58 Fifth Third Arena
1/3/2024 @ Indiana State - Hulman Center
1/6/2024 Murray State - Ford Center
1/10/2024 @ Bradley - Carver Arena

