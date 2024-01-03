Wednesday's game features the Indiana State Sycamores (11-2, 2-0 MVC) and the Evansville Purple Aces (10-3, 1-1 MVC) clashing at Hulman Center in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 83-72 victory for heavily favored Indiana State according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on January 3.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Evansville vs. Indiana State Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Terre Haute, Indiana

Venue: Hulman Center

Evansville vs. Indiana State Score Prediction

Prediction: Indiana State 83, Evansville 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Evansville vs. Indiana State

Computer Predicted Spread: Indiana State (-11.1)

Indiana State (-11.1) Computer Predicted Total: 155.3

Indiana State has gone 7-3-0 against the spread, while Evansville's ATS record this season is 9-3-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Sycamores are 8-2-0 and the Purple Aces are 5-7-0. Indiana State is 7-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall over its last 10 contests, while Evansville has gone 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

Evansville Performance Insights

The Purple Aces put up 80.6 points per game (59th in college basketball) while allowing 70.9 per outing (175th in college basketball). They have a +126 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 9.7 points per game.

Evansville comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 2.4 boards. It records 38.2 rebounds per game (116th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 35.8.

Evansville makes 6.5 three-pointers per game (267th in college basketball) while shooting 32.0% from deep (246th in college basketball). It is making 2.4 fewer threes than its opponents, who drain 8.9 per game at 33.3%.

Evansville has committed 10.1 turnovers per game (54th in college basketball), 2.5 fewer than the 12.6 it forces (135th in college basketball).

