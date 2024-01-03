The Georgetown Hoyas (9-2) meet a fellow Big East squad, the Butler Bulldogs (7-4), on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET.

Butler vs. Georgetown Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, January 3

Wednesday, January 3 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Butler Players to Watch

Caroline Strande: 15.8 PTS, 7.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.8 PTS, 7.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Rachel Kent: 10.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

10.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK Sydney Jaynes: 8.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

8.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK Jordan Meulemans: 10.4 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.4 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Ari Wiggins: 5.4 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.0 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

Georgetown Players to Watch

Kelsey Ransom: 15.6 PTS, 6.5 REB, 3.4 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.6 PTS, 6.5 REB, 3.4 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Brianna Scott: 9.4 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.9 BLK

9.4 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.9 BLK Graceann Bennett: 8.9 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

8.9 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK Alex Cowan: 7.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Mya Bembry: 4.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

