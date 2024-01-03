Wednesday's game at Hinkle Fieldhouse has the Georgetown Hoyas (11-2) going head to head against the Butler Bulldogs (8-4) at 7:00 PM ET (on January 3). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 59-57 win for Georgetown, so expect a competitive matchup.

The Bulldogs enter this contest after a 69-49 victory against Ohio on Thursday.

Butler vs. Georgetown Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Butler vs. Georgetown Score Prediction

Prediction: Georgetown 59, Butler 57

Other Big East Predictions

Butler Schedule Analysis

The Bulldogs took down the Wisconsin Badgers (No. 98-ranked in our computer rankings) in a 59-51 win on December 3 -- their best victory of the season.

Butler 2023-24 Best Wins

59-51 on the road over Wisconsin (No. 98) on December 3

68-61 at home over Detroit Mercy (No. 181) on November 12

76-54 over St. Thomas (No. 192) on November 25

53-47 at home over Austin Peay (No. 193) on November 18

69-49 at home over Ohio (No. 301) on December 21

Butler Leaders

Caroline Strande: 15.0 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.4 STL, 46.0 FG%, 43.3 3PT% (13-for-30)

15.0 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.4 STL, 46.0 FG%, 43.3 3PT% (13-for-30) Rachel Kent: 11.2 PTS, 43.2 FG%, 38.8 3PT% (31-for-80)

11.2 PTS, 43.2 FG%, 38.8 3PT% (31-for-80) Sydney Jaynes: 8.1 PTS, 41.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)

8.1 PTS, 41.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12) Jordan Meulemans: 10.8 PTS, 50.5 FG%, 49.3 3PT% (35-for-71)

10.8 PTS, 50.5 FG%, 49.3 3PT% (35-for-71) Ari Wiggins: 5.5 PTS, 1.9 STL, 43.3 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22)

Butler Performance Insights

The Bulldogs are outscoring opponents by 7.9 points per game with a +95 scoring differential overall. They put up 66.8 points per game (171st in college basketball) and give up 58.9 per contest (80th in college basketball).

In home games, the Bulldogs are scoring 8.6 more points per game (69.1) than they are on the road (60.5).

Defensively, Butler has played better in home games this season, ceding 50.7 points per game, compared to 74.5 away from home.

