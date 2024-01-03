Two hot squads hit the court when the Baylor Bears (12-0) host the TCU Horned Frogs (14-0) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET. The Bears are putting their 12-game winning streak on the line versus the Horned Frogs, winners of 14 in a row.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!

Baylor Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Foster Pavilion in Waco, Texas

Foster Pavilion in Waco, Texas TV: ESPN+

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Baylor vs. TCU Scoring Comparison

The Horned Frogs score an average of 80.5 points per game, 25.2 more points than the 55.3 the Bears give up.

TCU has put together a 14-0 record in games it scores more than 55.3 points.

Baylor is 12-0 when it gives up fewer than 80.5 points.

The 84.7 points per game the Bears record are 31.3 more points than the Horned Frogs allow (53.4).

Baylor is 12-0 when scoring more than 53.4 points.

TCU has a 14-0 record when allowing fewer than 84.7 points.

This year the Bears are shooting 48% from the field, 15.7% higher than the Horned Frogs concede.

The Horned Frogs' 47.1 shooting percentage from the field is 10.1 higher than the Bears have given up.

Baylor Leaders

Sedona Prince: 21.3 PTS, 10.6 REB, 3.2 BLK, 59 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)

21.3 PTS, 10.6 REB, 3.2 BLK, 59 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9) Madison Conner: 22.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.2 FG%, 43.2 3PT% (64-for-148)

22.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.2 FG%, 43.2 3PT% (64-for-148) Agnes Emma-Nnopu: 10.4 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.4 STL, 1.1 BLK, 45 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (30-for-70)

10.4 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.4 STL, 1.1 BLK, 45 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (30-for-70) Jaden Owens: 8 PTS, 7.8 AST, 39.2 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (10-for-38)

8 PTS, 7.8 AST, 39.2 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (10-for-38) Aaliyah Roberson: 6.9 PTS, 58.7 FG%, 40.6 3PT% (13-for-32)

TCU Leaders

Baylor Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/20/2023 Providence W 61-36 Massimino Court 12/21/2023 South Florida W 73-50 Massimino Court 12/30/2023 @ Texas W 85-79 Moody Center 1/3/2024 TCU - Foster Pavilion 1/6/2024 Houston - Foster Pavilion 1/10/2024 @ Kansas - Allen Fieldhouse

TCU Schedule