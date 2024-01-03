Wednesday's contest between the Ball State Cardinals (10-2) and the Western Michigan Broncos (5-5) at University Arena is expected to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 72-62, heavily favoring Ball State to secure the victory. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on January 3.

The Cardinals head into this contest following a 95-58 win over Oakland City on Saturday.

Ball State vs. Western Michigan Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: University Arena in Kalamazoo, Michigan

University Arena in Kalamazoo, Michigan How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Ball State vs. Western Michigan Score Prediction

Prediction: Ball State 72, Western Michigan 62

Ball State Schedule Analysis

On December 21 versus the Georgia Bulldogs, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 64) in our computer rankings, the Cardinals secured their signature win of the season, a 52-51 victory at a neutral site.

Ball State has tied for the 19th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (two).

According to the RPI, the Broncos have one loss versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 160th-most in Division 1.

Ball State 2023-24 Best Wins

52-51 over Georgia (No. 64) on December 21

67-59 on the road over Western Kentucky (No. 132) on December 10

75-64 at home over Northern Iowa (No. 177) on November 18

86-71 on the road over Troy (No. 182) on November 11

71-64 on the road over Saint Louis (No. 183) on December 3

Ball State Leaders

Ally Becki: 11.8 PTS, 5.3 AST, 2 STL, 39.8 FG%, 27.7 3PT% (18-for-65)

11.8 PTS, 5.3 AST, 2 STL, 39.8 FG%, 27.7 3PT% (18-for-65) Nyla Hampton: 7.3 PTS, 3.8 STL, 43.2 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (7-for-24)

7.3 PTS, 3.8 STL, 43.2 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (7-for-24) Madelyn Bischoff: 13.5 PTS, 43 FG%, 47.4 3PT% (37-for-78)

13.5 PTS, 43 FG%, 47.4 3PT% (37-for-78) Alex Richard: 8.7 PTS, 50 FG%

8.7 PTS, 50 FG% Marie Kiefer: 7.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.9 FG%, 32 3PT% (8-for-25)

Ball State Performance Insights

The Cardinals' +98 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 8.2 points per game) is a result of putting up 74.2 points per game (79th in college basketball) while allowing 66 per outing (226th in college basketball).

The Cardinals are putting up more points at home (81.5 per game) than away (73.2).

Ball State gives up 69 points per game at home, and 67.2 away.

