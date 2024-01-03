The Ball State Cardinals (10-2) will try to continue a four-game winning streak when visiting the Western Michigan Broncos (5-5) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at University Arena. This contest is at 7:00 PM ET.

Ball State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: University Arena in Kalamazoo, Michigan

University Arena in Kalamazoo, Michigan TV: ESPN+

Ball State vs. Western Michigan Scoring Comparison

The Cardinals' 74.2 points per game are 7.7 more points than the 66.5 the Broncos allow.

When it scores more than 66.5 points, Ball State is 9-0.

Western Michigan is 4-3 when it gives up fewer than 74.2 points.

The Broncos score 5.6 fewer points per game (60.4) than the Cardinals give up (66.0).

Western Michigan is 2-0 when scoring more than 66.0 points.

When Ball State gives up fewer than 60.4 points, it is 4-0.

This season the Broncos are shooting 38.7% from the field, 6.5% lower than the Cardinals concede.

The Cardinals shoot 44.7% from the field, 2.7% higher than the Broncos allow.

Ball State Leaders

Ally Becki: 11.8 PTS, 5.3 AST, 2.0 STL, 39.8 FG%, 27.7 3PT% (18-for-65)

11.8 PTS, 5.3 AST, 2.0 STL, 39.8 FG%, 27.7 3PT% (18-for-65) Nyla Hampton: 7.3 PTS, 3.8 STL, 43.2 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (7-for-24)

7.3 PTS, 3.8 STL, 43.2 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (7-for-24) Madelyn Bischoff: 13.5 PTS, 43.0 FG%, 47.4 3PT% (37-for-78)

13.5 PTS, 43.0 FG%, 47.4 3PT% (37-for-78) Alex Richard: 8.7 PTS, 50.0 FG%

8.7 PTS, 50.0 FG% Marie Kiefer: 7.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.9 FG%, 32.0 3PT% (8-for-25)

