Aaron Nesmith and the Indiana Pacers match up versus the Milwaukee Bucks at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Nesmith, in his most recent game (January 1 win against the Bucks), produced four points, three steals and two blocks.

With prop bets available for Nesmith, let's break down some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Aaron Nesmith Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 11.9 12.8 Rebounds 3.5 3.3 4.0 Assists -- 1.0 1.1 PRA -- 16.2 17.9 PR -- 15.2 16.8 3PM 2.5 2.2 3.0



Looking to bet on one or more of Nesmith's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Aaron Nesmith Insights vs. the Bucks

This season, he's put up 8.0% of the Pacers' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 8.2 per contest.

He's made 2.2 threes per game, or 13.8% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Pacers rank 12th in possessions per game with 106.2. His opponents, the Bucks, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking seventh with 104.9 possessions per contest.

The Bucks give up 119.0 points per contest, 24th-ranked in the league.

On the glass, the Bucks have given up 44.0 rebounds per game, which puts them 19th in the league.

Conceding 26.3 assists per game, the Bucks are the 15th-ranked team in the NBA.

The Bucks allow 11.3 made 3-pointers per contest, sixth-ranked in the NBA.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Aaron Nesmith vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/1/2024 27 4 5 0 1 2 3 12/13/2023 25 12 1 1 2 0 0 12/7/2023 27 6 1 1 1 1 0 11/9/2023 16 6 1 0 2 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.