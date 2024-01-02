On Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators clash with the Chicago Blackhawks. Is Ryan O'Reilly going to light the lamp in this game? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Ryan O'Reilly score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +175 (Bet $10 to win $17.50 if he scores a goal)

O'Reilly stats and insights

In 11 of 37 games this season, O'Reilly has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.

He has scored one goal against the Blackhawks this season in two games (three shots).

He has nine goals on the power play, and also six assists.

O'Reilly's shooting percentage is 16.1%, and he averages 2.4 shots per game.

Blackhawks defensive stats

The Blackhawks are 30th in goals allowed, giving up 136 total goals (3.8 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have shut out opponents once while averaging 18.8 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.

O'Reilly recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/30/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 21:05 Away W 3-2 SO 12/29/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 19:34 Away L 5-4 OT 12/27/2023 Hurricanes 2 1 1 20:54 Home L 5-2 12/23/2023 Stars 1 0 1 18:30 Home L 3-2 12/21/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 21:24 Away W 4-2 12/19/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 20:07 Home L 5-2 12/16/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 17:58 Home W 3-1 12/15/2023 Hurricanes 3 1 2 19:54 Away W 6-5 OT 12/12/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 19:21 Home W 3-2 OT 12/10/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 17:53 Away W 2-1

Predators vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and BSSO

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

