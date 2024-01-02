Purdue vs. Maryland January 2 Tickets & Start Time
Tuesday's Big Ten schedule includes the Maryland Terrapins (7-4, 1-1 Big Ten) versus the Purdue Boilermakers (10-1, 1-1 Big Ten), at 7:00 PM ET on Peacock.
Purdue vs. Maryland Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: Peacock
Purdue Players to Watch
- Zach Edey: 24.5 PTS, 10.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.5 BLK
- Braden Smith: 14.4 PTS, 5.7 REB, 6.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Lance Jones: 10.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Fletcher Loyer: 11.7 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Trey Kaufman-Renn: 6.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
Maryland Players to Watch
- Julian Reese: 15.2 PTS, 10.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 2.3 BLK
- Jahmir Young: 17.7 PTS, 4.0 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- DeShawn Harris-Smith: 8.0 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Donta Scott: 9.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jordan Geronimo: 6.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.0 BLK
Purdue vs. Maryland Stat Comparison
|Maryland Rank
|Maryland AVG
|Purdue AVG
|Purdue Rank
|226th
|73.4
|Points Scored
|86.2
|17th
|42nd
|64.6
|Points Allowed
|70.5
|171st
|123rd
|38.1
|Rebounds
|41.1
|37th
|27th
|11.8
|Off. Rebounds
|10.3
|94th
|285th
|6.3
|3pt Made
|8.5
|88th
|303rd
|11.5
|Assists
|18.4
|15th
|144th
|11.4
|Turnovers
|11.8
|180th
