Tuesday's Big Ten schedule includes the Maryland Terrapins (7-4, 1-1 Big Ten) versus the Purdue Boilermakers (10-1, 1-1 Big Ten), at 7:00 PM ET on Peacock.

Purdue vs. Maryland Game Information

Purdue Players to Watch

  • Zach Edey: 24.5 PTS, 10.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.5 BLK
  • Braden Smith: 14.4 PTS, 5.7 REB, 6.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Lance Jones: 10.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Fletcher Loyer: 11.7 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Trey Kaufman-Renn: 6.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

Maryland Players to Watch

  • Julian Reese: 15.2 PTS, 10.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 2.3 BLK
  • Jahmir Young: 17.7 PTS, 4.0 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • DeShawn Harris-Smith: 8.0 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Donta Scott: 9.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Jordan Geronimo: 6.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.0 BLK

Purdue vs. Maryland Stat Comparison

Maryland Rank Maryland AVG Purdue AVG Purdue Rank
226th 73.4 Points Scored 86.2 17th
42nd 64.6 Points Allowed 70.5 171st
123rd 38.1 Rebounds 41.1 37th
27th 11.8 Off. Rebounds 10.3 94th
285th 6.3 3pt Made 8.5 88th
303rd 11.5 Assists 18.4 15th
144th 11.4 Turnovers 11.8 180th

