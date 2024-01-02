Tuesday's Big Ten schedule includes the Maryland Terrapins (7-4, 1-1 Big Ten) versus the Purdue Boilermakers (10-1, 1-1 Big Ten), at 7:00 PM ET on Peacock.

Purdue vs. Maryland Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2

Tuesday, January 2 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Peacock

Purdue Players to Watch

Zach Edey: 24.5 PTS, 10.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.5 BLK

24.5 PTS, 10.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.5 BLK Braden Smith: 14.4 PTS, 5.7 REB, 6.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.4 PTS, 5.7 REB, 6.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Lance Jones: 10.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Fletcher Loyer: 11.7 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.7 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Trey Kaufman-Renn: 6.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

Maryland Players to Watch

Julian Reese: 15.2 PTS, 10.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 2.3 BLK

15.2 PTS, 10.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 2.3 BLK Jahmir Young: 17.7 PTS, 4.0 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

17.7 PTS, 4.0 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK DeShawn Harris-Smith: 8.0 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.0 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Donta Scott: 9.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Jordan Geronimo: 6.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.0 BLK

Purdue vs. Maryland Stat Comparison

Maryland Rank Maryland AVG Purdue AVG Purdue Rank 226th 73.4 Points Scored 86.2 17th 42nd 64.6 Points Allowed 70.5 171st 123rd 38.1 Rebounds 41.1 37th 27th 11.8 Off. Rebounds 10.3 94th 285th 6.3 3pt Made 8.5 88th 303rd 11.5 Assists 18.4 15th 144th 11.4 Turnovers 11.8 180th

