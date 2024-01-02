The Purdue Boilermakers (12-1, 1-1 Big Ten) take a five-game winning streak into a road contest with the Maryland Terrapins (9-4, 1-1 Big Ten), who have won five straight as well. It tips at 7:00 PM ET (on Peacock) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Purdue vs. Maryland matchup.

Purdue vs. Maryland Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland

Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland How to Watch on TV: Peacock

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Purdue vs. Maryland Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Purdue Moneyline Maryland Moneyline FanDuel Purdue (-8.5) 142.5 -345 +270 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Purdue vs. Maryland Betting Trends

Purdue has compiled a 9-3-1 ATS record so far this year.

In the Boilermakers' 13 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total nine times.

Maryland is 4-9-0 ATS this season.

Terrapins games have gone over the point total five out of 13 times this year.

Purdue Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +900

+900 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+900), Purdue is best in college basketball. It is the same according to the computer rankings.

The Boilermakers have experienced the 49th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +1200 at the start of the season to +900.

With odds of +900, Purdue has been given a 10% chance of winning the national championship.

