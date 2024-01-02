The No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers (12-1, 1-1 Big Ten) take a five-game winning streak into a road contest with the Maryland Terrapins (9-4, 1-1 Big Ten), winners of five straight as well. It tips at 7:00 PM ET (on Peacock) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Purdue vs. Maryland Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland

Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland TV: Peacock

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big Ten Games

Purdue Stats Insights

This season, the Boilermakers have a 49.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 9.7% higher than the 40.2% of shots the Terrapins' opponents have knocked down.

Purdue has an 11-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 40.2% from the field.

The Terrapins are the 131st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Boilermakers sit at 28th.

The Boilermakers record 86.8 points per game, 23.4 more points than the 63.4 the Terrapins allow.

Purdue has a 12-1 record when putting up more than 63.4 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Purdue Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Purdue performed better when playing at home last season, averaging 76.3 points per game, compared to 67.3 per game in road games.

In 2022-23, the Boilermakers surrendered 61.2 points per game at home. In road games, they allowed 64.3.

When it comes to three-point shooting, Purdue performed better in home games last year, sinking 7.5 treys per game with a 33.1% three-point percentage, compared to 6.0 threes per game and a 32.0% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Purdue Upcoming Schedule