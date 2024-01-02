The No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers (12-1, 1-1 Big Ten) take a five-game winning streak into a road contest with the Maryland Terrapins (9-4, 1-1 Big Ten), winners of five straight as well. It tips at 7:00 PM ET (on Peacock) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.

Purdue vs. Maryland Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland
  • TV: Peacock

How to Watch Other Big Ten Games

Purdue Stats Insights

  • This season, the Boilermakers have a 49.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 9.7% higher than the 40.2% of shots the Terrapins' opponents have knocked down.
  • Purdue has an 11-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 40.2% from the field.
  • The Terrapins are the 131st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Boilermakers sit at 28th.
  • The Boilermakers record 86.8 points per game, 23.4 more points than the 63.4 the Terrapins allow.
  • Purdue has a 12-1 record when putting up more than 63.4 points.

Purdue Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Purdue performed better when playing at home last season, averaging 76.3 points per game, compared to 67.3 per game in road games.
  • In 2022-23, the Boilermakers surrendered 61.2 points per game at home. In road games, they allowed 64.3.
  • When it comes to three-point shooting, Purdue performed better in home games last year, sinking 7.5 treys per game with a 33.1% three-point percentage, compared to 6.0 threes per game and a 32.0% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Purdue Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 Arizona W 92-84 Gainbridge Fieldhouse
12/21/2023 Jacksonville W 100-57 Mackey Arena
12/29/2023 Eastern Kentucky W 80-53 Mackey Arena
1/2/2024 @ Maryland - Xfinity Center
1/5/2024 Illinois - Mackey Arena
1/9/2024 @ Nebraska - Pinnacle Bank Arena

