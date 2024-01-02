Tuesday's game at Xfinity Center has the No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers (12-1, 1-1 Big Ten) taking on the Maryland Terrapins (9-4, 1-1 Big Ten) at 7:00 PM ET (on January 2). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 80-66 win, heavily favoring Purdue.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Purdue vs. Maryland Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: Peacock

Where: College Park, Maryland

Venue: Xfinity Center

Purdue vs. Maryland Score Prediction

Prediction: Purdue 80, Maryland 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Purdue vs. Maryland

Computer Predicted Spread: Purdue (-13.9)

Purdue (-13.9) Computer Predicted Total: 145.7

Maryland is 3-8-0 against the spread this season compared to Purdue's 9-4-0 ATS record. The Terrapins are 3-8-0 and the Boilermakers are 9-4-0 in terms of hitting the over. Maryland is 3-7 against the spread and 7-3 overall over its past 10 games, while Purdue has gone 7-3 against the spread and 9-1 overall.

Purdue Performance Insights

The Boilermakers outscore opponents by 18.7 points per game (posting 86.8 points per game, 12th in college basketball, and conceding 68.1 per outing, 114th in college basketball) and have a +243 scoring differential.

Purdue ranks 29th in the nation at 41.3 rebounds per game. That's 11.3 more than the 30.0 its opponents average.

Purdue knocks down 8.3 three-pointers per game (98th in college basketball) at a 38.4% rate (21st in college basketball), compared to the 7.4 its opponents make, shooting 28.5% from deep.

Purdue forces 11.2 turnovers per game (254th in college basketball) while committing 11.5 (158th in college basketball).

